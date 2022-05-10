Minister Welcomes Chinese Investment in Pakistan’s Livestock Sector

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema Tuesday met with the management and top scientists from China’s Royal Group.

The minister welcomed the investment from the Royal Group and directed the ministry officials to expedite the process after the cabinet’s approval. He was also briefed that the protocol will be signed, which will lead to the development of a Buffalo Embryo Development Facility in Lahore.

The facility will use the highest quality of buffaloes and 50 percent of the production of embryos will be used to meet the local requirement while the rest will be exported to China. The minister was told that the purpose of this project is to enhance the quality of buffaloes in Pakistan.

The delegation discussed business opportunities in Pakistan and briefed the minister that the planned investment projects of the Royal Group in Pakistan mainly include the Buffalo Embryos (IVF) Laboratory Project, the Dairy Buffalo Farm Project, and the Buffalo Milk Deep Processing Factory Project. The three projects will be carried out in order and the plan for the first phase is expected to generate thousands of jobs.

Cheema was briefed about the Royal Group and was told that the dairy sector of Royal Group includes the entire industry chain business such as forage grass planting, dairy farming, dairy products processing, and sales. It has established and controlled 25 standardized dairy breeding bases with an annual dairy production capacity of 500,000 tons.