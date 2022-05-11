Kotli Lions Pick Sarfaraz Ahmed as Icon Player for KPL

Kashmir Premier League (KPL) franchise, Kotli Lions, has picked former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, as their icon player and will lead the side in the second edition of KPL, scheduled in August this year.

While thanking franchise owners Khalid Zia and Faisal in a video message, the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy-winning captain said that he will be joining the Lions squad in the upcoming edition of the T20 league.

“I will be representing Kotli Lions in this year’s KPL. I would like to thank franchise owners Khalid Zia and Faisal for selecting me as their icon player,” he said.

While announcing his availability for the second season, the Quetta Gladiators skipper said, “We will try to make a strong team for this year and win the tournament. I am ready for live KPL action, are you?”.

It is to mention here that former wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal was leading the side in the first edition of the T20 league where they won just one out of four matches they played.

Kashmir Premier League is a 6-team Twenty20 cricket league which was founded last year. The inaugural edition was won by Rawalakot Hawks which was led by Shahid Afridi.