Pakistan’s Largest Textile Exporter Transports Workers in Decades-Old Buses

Ill-treatment of daily wage workers by large corporations is a common practice in most parts of the world and Pakistan is no different. One would expect that a company exporting textile products worth millions of dollars each year would accommodate its workers in the best possible manner.

However, this is not the case when it comes to Lahore’s ‘US Apparel and Textile.’ The US Group is an apparel and denim manufacturing company and is among Pakistan’s top exporters of denim.

Last week, one social media user pointed out that the US Group offers pick and drop to its workers in dilapidated buses amid extreme heat.

The social media user also urged the management of US Apparel and Textile to look into the matter and ensure its workers are provided with better transport services.

ProPakistani tried to contact the senior management of the US Group numerous times. However, the company’s senior management did not respond.

Interestingly, the US Apparel and Textile did not respond to the social media post as well. However, the company shared a video as an indirect response to the social media post.

The video states that occupational safety is the top priority of the US Group. The health, safety, and wellbeing of its workers are the top target areas in the company’s Sustainability Challenge 2022.

Clearly, the video shared by the US Apparel and Textile is in contradiction with the social media post and it only exposes the hypocrisy of one of Pakistan’s largest exporters.