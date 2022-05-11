Sony Upgrades Xperia 10 with Better Specs and Eye Watering Price Tag

Along with its latest flagship phone, Sony has also unveiled its newest mid-ranger at its recent launch event. The Xperia 10 IV, as the name says, is the fourth addition to the lineup with few design changes, but notable differences under the hood.

Design and Display

The phone has a 6-inch OLED display with the same 1080p resolution as before. The brightness has been increased by 50%, but it is still stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and the fingerprint sits on the side atop the power button. However, the phone is a bit shorter and narrower than the previous generation.

Internals and Storage

Qualcomm’s 6nm Snapdragon 695 SoC is an upgrade over the previous model’s Snapdragon 680 SoC. This will be paired with only a single memory configuration of 6GB/128GB along with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The phone will boot pure Android 12 out of the box.

Cameras

The main camera setup has been carried over from last year. It includes a 12MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto unit with 2x zoom. Sony has added OIS and a bunch of new features including a Superior Auto Mode, a dedicated night mode, and more. The camera is incapable of 4K video recording.

The selfie camera is an 8MP snapper.

Battery and Pricing

Sony is marketing the Xperia 10 IV as the lightest 5G phone in the market (161g) with a 5,000 mAh battery. It has support for 30W fast charging but there is no charging brick in the box.

The Sony Xperia 10 IV will be available in black, white, mint, and lavender color options with a starting price of €499. It is set to go on sale in June.

Sony Xperia 10 IV Specifications