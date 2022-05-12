Met Office Predicts Heavy Rainfall From Next Week

Most parts of the country are finally set to get rid of the severe heatwave as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rainfall from next week.

According to the latest PMD advisory, a new weather system will enter the country this Sunday, resulting in heavy rainfall from 16 to 18 May.

Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu Kashmir will receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms.

The PMD has predicted the temperatures in these regions to drop significantly following the rainfall spell.

Besides, the PMD has also directed the respective Disaster Management Authorities to remain on high alert to avoid the loss of life and property during the rainfall spell.

In a separate development, the PMD revealed that a severe heatwave will hit Sindh today. The heatwave will last till 17 May and daytime temperatures in most districts will remain significantly above normal.

Daytime temperatures in upper Sindh will remain between 46°C and 48°C, between 43°C and 45°C in central Sindh districts, and between 38 °C and 40°C in lower Sindh districts.