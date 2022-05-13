Times Impact Rankings 2022: Pakistani Universities Continue Upward Trajectory

A total of 63 Pakistani universities have made it to the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2022, up from 36 in 2021.

Since its inauguration in 2019, participation in the THE Rankings has increased from 450 institutions to 1,500 participating institutions – from 1,240 in 2021 – across 110 countries in 2022. This year’s rankings also include 400 first-time ranked institutions.

The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad once again topped the local charts. NUST is the only Pakistani university ranked between the 101-200 positions.

Three universities are ranked in the 301-400 positions, which include Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Superior University, Lahore, and the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Superior University, which made its debut on the prestigious rankings, is the top-ranked private sector university in the country.

COMSATS University, Islamabad; Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi; Government College Women University, Faisalabad; the University of Lahore; University of Wah; and the University of Faisalabad also feature in the top-10 universities in Pakistan.

Pakistani Universities Listed Above 600 Rank Sr. No. Ranking Category University Name 1 101–200 National University of Sciences and Technology, Islamabad 2 301–400 Superior University, Lahore 3 Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) 4 University of Agriculture, Faisalabad 5 401–600 COMSATS University, Islamabad 6 Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi 7 Government College Women University, Faisalabad 8 University of Lahore 9 University of Wah

Pakistan’s neighbor India leads the way in the sub-continent with eleven (11) of its universities featuring above the 400 rankings mark. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, and Lovely Professional University, Phagwara top the sub-continental list as both are ranked in the top 100 universities.

A total of four (4) Pakistani universities feature in that bracket followed by two (2) Bangladeshi and one (1) Sri Lankan university.

Universities in the Subcontinent Listed Above 400 Rank Sr. No. Ranking Category University Name Country 1 Top 100 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham India 2 Lovely Professional University India 3 101–200 National University of Sciences and Technology Pakistan 4 Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences India 5 201–300 Amity University, Gurugram India 6 University of Calcutta India 7 Chitkara University India 8 KIIT University India 9 Nitte (Deemed to be University) India 10 301–400 Superior University Pakistan 11 University of Agriculture, Faisalabad Pakistan 12 BRAC University Bangladesh 13 Daffodil International University (DIU) Bangladesh 14 JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research India 15 Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Pakistan 16 University of Peradeniya Sri Lanka 17 Symbiosis International University India 18 VIT University India

Western Sydney University, Australia has topped this year’s THE Impact Rankings with 2021’s leading university the University of Manchester, UK falling to the 9th spot.

Interestingly, Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz University and Universiti Sains Malaysia are tied for the 4th spot. Here are the top 10 universities on THE Impact Rankings 2022.

Top 10 Universities in the World Rank University Name Country 1 Western Sydney University Australia 2 Arizona State University United States 3 Western University Canada 4 King Abdulaziz University Saudi Arabia Universiti Sains Malaysia Malaysia 6 University of Auckland New Zealand 7 Queen’s University Canada 8 Newcastle University United Kingdom 9 University of Manchester United Kingdom 10 Hokkaido University Japan

THE’s Impact Rankings is the only global performance metric that evaluates universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

The 17 UN SDGs provide the blueprint to achieve a sustainable future for the planet. The universities are gauged against the measure they undertake to advance the SDGs both within and beyond their local communities.

THE Impact Rankings employ calibrated metrics and indicators across four key areas of research, teaching, outreach, and stewardship and assess hundreds of data points and qualitative evidence that tangibly measure the impact of higher education institutions in addressing urgent global challenges.