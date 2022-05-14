PCB to Set Up a Fund for Top Cricketers to Prevent Them From Playing Leagues

Formulation of PCB’s new central contracts is underway with meetings being held regularly to settle the details. A suggestion has been put forward in a recent meeting to create special funds for iconic players. The step will see a boost in players’ incomes which will keep them from playing franchise cricket.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars Finally Resume Player Development Program

Pakistani players are regularly seen in leagues around the world which has raised questions regarding the workload management of main players. To settle the issue, PCB is likely to launch a fund for the ace cricketers of the team so that their incomes are increased. By paying more, PCB is aiming to limit the cricketers from participating in different leagues.

According to reports, PCB is trying to lessen the gap between the salaries of Pakistani cricketers and foreign players as foreign boards are paying much more to their players as compared to PCB at the moment.

ALSO READ England Appoints Kiwi Great as New Test Head Coach

Moreover, a rise in the salaries of players in lower categories is also expected. PCB is also considering adding more players in the emerging category in the new central contracts.