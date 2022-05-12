Lahore Qalandars Finally Resume Player Development Program

Lahore Qalandars have revitalized their Player Development Program as they look to unearth new talent prior to the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League. The franchise will host open trials on 17 May in Lahore.

The champions of PSL 7, Lahore Qalandars have earned a reputation for finding hidden talent through various development activities. The most acclaimed of Lahore Qalandars’ endeavors is their Player Development Program which not only enthused PSL with young faces but also introduced many young stars to the Pakistan team.

After seeing a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the talent hunt program has now been relaunched by Lahore Qalandars. The franchise has announced to conduct open trials at its High-Performance Centre in Lahore on 17 May. Day-long trials will be held from 9 pm to 6 am under the supervision of both national and international coaches. Yorkshire’s Darren Gough and Kabir Ali will be among the main supervisors.

The players selected in the trials will be given an opportunity to enhance their skills at Lahore Qalandars High-Performance Centre for a year. Moreover, the talented cricketers will get a chance to represent Lahore Qalandars in PSL and other cricketing events.

The program is being termed as a ‘golden chance’ for aspiring cricketers to become the next Haris Rauf or Shaheen Shah Afridi.