Rawalpindi Board Cancels 2 Exams After WhatsApp Leak Scandal

The Higher Education Department of Punjab has cancelled the paper of Mathematics held today (Sunday) conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi as it was leaked on Whatsapp.

In a notification, the Higher Education Department said “the papers of Mathematics (Both Groups) of Secondary School Certificate Annual Examination, 2022 (Part II/Evening Session) held on 14-05-2022, conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi, which were leaked through Whatsapp, are cancelled.”

The notification further said the new date of the paper will be announced in due course of time. Both the papers had reached the students through Whatsapp before the start of the exam.

It is pertinent to mention here that a few days ago due to the incompetence of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore the final paper of Mathematics was also leaked at an examination center.