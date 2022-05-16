Karachi and Rawalpindi Stadiums to Get State of The Art Seating After 77% Surge in Profits

After the successful Australian tour in Pakistan, last month, the partners for the upcoming cricket season in Pakistan have shown their faith in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the recent public bidding procedure is a prime example of this.

The Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Ramiz Raja has announced that the cricket board reserves have seen a historic rise with a 77% surge witnessed in partnership rights for bilateral home series for the 22-23 season.

After TransGroup FZE won the highest offer for different partnership rights Raja tweeted out “A 77% surge in partnership rights for bilateral Home Series for 22-23 season is great news for Pak Ckt [cricket]. Our reserves are at a historic high.”

A 77% surge in partnership rights for bilateral Home Series for 22-23 season is great news for Pak Ckt. Our reserves are at an historic high! We will use part of those funds to develop infrastructure for fans. As a first, Khi and Pindi stadiums will have state of the art chairs. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) May 14, 2022

TransGroup FZE, which has vast experience in sports advertising, marketing, event management, and productions had submitted the highest bid to attain various partnership rights for the upcoming international men’s and women’s home series last week.

The PCB chairman further added in his tweet that the cricket board has a plan to invest part of those funds in developing infrastructure for fans including state-of-the-art chairs in Karachi and Rawalpindi stadiums.

Pakistan is all set to host the 50-over World Champions England and ICC World Test Championship winners New Zealand scheduled after a long time. Next month Pakistan will host West Indies for the three-match ODI series.