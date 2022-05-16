Mirpur Shuts Down While Azad Kashmir Revises School and College Timings Due to Heatwave

The Education Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has decided to revise the timings for schools and colleges due to the prevailing hot weather.

According to details, the decision has been taken on the directions of AJK’s Health Department. From now on, till the commencement of summer vacations, the educational institutes will open at 7:30 AM and close at 12:30 PM.

The Health Department has also advised Medical Superintendents and District Health Officers to ensure the deployment of the medical staff at all educational institutes to treat heatstroke cases.

Besides, the district administration of Mirpur has also decided to shut down schools and colleges in the district due to the prevailing heatwave that has gripped the entire country.

Earlier today, it was reported that students and parents have demanded an early summer vacation from the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) due to extreme heat in Islamabad.

They also suggested FDE to hold online classes till the start of summer vacations in Islamabad, which normally take place from early June to mid-August.