Lahore Traffic Police Announces Massive Increase in Fines

Punjab police have announced a dramatic increase in fines to curb traffic rule violations in Lahore. The department made the announcement via a social media post that now, instead of a few hundred rupees, they will be fined Rs. 2000 minimum for breaking the traffic rules.

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazir Mehdi shared recommendations with the Deputy Inspector General of Traffic Police in this regard. The social media post also revealed details regarding new fine rates in the provincial capital.

According to the post, the new fine rates are as follows:

Improper parking of motorcycles will result in a fine of Rs. 2000 while for cars the penalty will be Rs. 5000.

There will be a fine of Rs. 2,000 for driving a motorcycle without a license and Rs. 5,000 for cars.

Motorcyclists violating one-way will be fined Rs. 2,000 while car drivers will pay Rs. 5,000.

Motorists with tinted car windows will pay Rs. 5,000 fine.

Motorcycles without number plates or fancy number plates pay Rs. 2,000 fines while motorcar drivers will pay Rs. 5,000.

Other violations will result in a fine of Rs. 2,000 for bikes and Rs. 5,000 for motorcars.

Last week, Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif ordered an immediate formulation of a traffic plan to address the traffic congestion on major roads in Lahore. He instructed the Inspector General to submit a proper plan which includes the promotion and relocation of traffic wardens as well as its proper execution.