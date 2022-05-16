vivo X80 Is Finally Here — The Perfect Combination Of Technology, Performance, and Design

vivo just launched its flagship smartphone, the vivo X80.

This latest addition to the X series is a smartphone with best-in-class photography and imaging technology, powerful features, and superior performance, all packed into a body that dons vivo’s stylish and elegant design.

Moreover, this device is a culmination of ZEISS and vivo’s technological prowess, continuing the legacy of their X series. This masterpiece brings to the table features and technologies that make X80 worthy of its lineage and of the spotlight that it has been given by technology and photography lovers.

Superior Professional Imaging Features with ZEISS

The smartphone features a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor that offers the power to capture beautiful images in any condition no matter if it’s dark or bright, to its users.

The camera technology features the ZEISS T* Coating that will help reduce light reflection and help achieve the professional level photography standard during low light conditions by capturing perfect images that are vibrant and colorful.

The device also brings interesting features like ZEISS Professional Video which offers multiple professional modes like the ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh and AI Video Enhancement.

The ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh makes it possible to use a film lens type effect that surprisingly makes the video more elegant and high-quality. The AI Video Enhancement, on the other hand, gives smooth transitions between scenes and helps the camera to adapt to such changes.

Professional-Level Photography Experience

The X80 comes with a 32MP front camera and a triple rear camera setup of 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor, 12MP Portrait Camera, and a 12MP Wide-Angle Camera.

This X80 is a goliath with high-end camera specs to fulfill all the needs one might have regarding photography and videography. To top it off, vivo’s latest imaging chip, the vivo V1+ Chip, plays a huge role in making this smartphone the best there is in the market.

The processor significantly improves the device’s image, display, and game graphics beyond industry norms. The phone’s ZEISS Style Portrait feature enhances the user’s portrait experience, giving them the feeling of being a professional photographer.

The Super Night Portrait complements it by providing the ability to capture beautiful portraits in low-light situations.

Top Class Flagship Performance and Design

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor lies at the heart of the X80. This powerful CPU provides a 45 percent performance boost over its predecessor.

By improving the phone’s gaming, streaming, and other features, it is possible to achieve a high-quality experience with seamless and smooth performance.

All of this is made possible by a powerful 4500mAh battery with an 80W FlashCharge. This strong battery will keep your smartphone functioning uninterrupted throughout the day.

The smartphone is also not just appealing to technology enthusiasts, but also to fashionistas. The X80 retains vivo’s signature futuristic style but with a glimpse of mystery and mythic added to it.

The Cloud Window 2.0 balances around the camera on a square plate that brings out the elegance of the entire look. Plus, the Fluorite AG Glass design not only offers a super look but also a perfect grip and in-hand experience.

The phone features two variants of different styles – the Cosmic Black with a mysterious star-studded night sky and the Urban Blue with a look that depicts a clear sky above a beautiful island.

Pricing and Availability

The X80 is available for pre-booking starting today, May 16, 2022. The device is priced at Rs. 159,999 and will be available for sale starting May 24, 2022.