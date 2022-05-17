Darren Gough Wants Yorkshire to Draw Inspiration From Lahore Qalandars

Yorkshire’s Darren Gough recalled his memories from the English team’s tour to Pakistan while supervising the open trials for Lahore Qalandars’ Player Development Program earlier today. Former English cricketer also wished to see the same set-up in Yorkshire.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Supervises His Brother in Net Practice [Video]

Darren Gough has taken a flight from Yorkshire to Lahore for monitoring the talent hunt program for Lahore Qalandars. In open day trials at Lahore Qalandars High-Performance Centre, the former English cricketer was amazed to see the passion as he appreciated the players coming from all across the country for just one day of trials.

Aspiring cricketers showed up in huge numbers with hopes to impress the selectors with their talent. While the results are not yet official, all of them have impressed the Yorkshire coach with their passion. Darren Gough on seeing the energy also wished to see a similar venture by Yorkshire.

In lahore for @lahoreqalandars open trial

What an experience just to see the passion and desire of people to bowl 3 deliveries or bat against 3 deliveries. People travelled 8 hours to be here.

Can we do something like this in @YorkshireCCC this year 🏏🙏 pic.twitter.com/bu5O6XYlco — Darren Gough MBE (@DGoughie) May 17, 2022

Former English cricketer also posed with an old picture from the Pakistan tour as he recalled his days playing for England and touring Pakistan.

ALSO READ Mohammad Yousuf Says He’s Never Seen Anyone in Better Form Than Shan Masood