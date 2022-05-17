Islamabad Announces Early Summer Vacations for Schools

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced early summer vacations in all public and private schools operating in the jurisdiction of Islamabad due to a severe heatwave.

According to the notification, no classes from pre-primary to class five will be held till the commencement of the next academic year. The latest directive comes into effect immediately.

Moreover, the FDE has also revised the timings for classes 6 and above. The schools and colleges will open at 8 AM and close at 11 AM till the start of summer break. The detailed schedule for the summer vacations for these classes will also be announced shortly.

As for the ongoing annual exams for classes fifth to eight, the FDE has revised their timings as well. The final exams will now be held from 8 AM to 11 AM.

The development comes a day after parents demanded from FDE to announce early summer vacations in schools amid the prevailing extremely hot weather in Islamabad.

The parents contended that they fear for the well-being of their young children as it is extremely difficult to ensure kids remain properly hydrated during school time as advised by the doctors.