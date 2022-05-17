Final Papers Leak on WhatsApp Before Start of Matric Exams in Karachi

Despite all the tall claims and strict actions, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has miserably failed to prevent cheating and ensure the secure distribution of question papers for matric exams.

According to details, the final papers of Sindhi language, Urdu, and Computer Science for class ninth were scheduled to be held earlier today in Karachi.

However, the question papers of these subjects got leaked fifteen minutes before the start of the exams due to BSEK’s incompetence. The leaked question papers also went viral on social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp.

Besides, BSEK invigilators also failed to prevent students from cheating in the exams. Instead, they facilitated the students by allowing them to use answer guides and other books.

Last week, Punjab’s Higher Education Department (HED) canceled the Mathematics annual exam of class tenth conducted by the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE).

The question paper got leaked a couple of hours before the start of the exam and it went viral on social media platforms. Taking action on the matter, HED Punjab immediately canceled RBISE’s Mathematics paper.