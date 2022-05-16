Balochistan Announces Early Summer Vacations for Schools and Colleges Due to Heatwave

The Balochistan Education Department has announced early summer vacations in schools and colleges due to extremely hot weather in the province.

According to the official notification, all public and private educational institutes in the province will remain closed from 15 May to 31 July. The academic activities in the province will restart on 1 August.

A severe heatwave has gripped the length and breadth of the country. A number of cities are being ranked among the hottest places on earth on a daily basis.

Amid the prevailing extreme weather conditions, students and parents have been demanding an early summer vacation. However, their pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears till now.

Last week on Friday, Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) and Higher Education Department (HED) rejected the requests for early summer vacations and stated that summer holidays in the province will start on 1 June.

Earlier today, parents requested the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to announce early summer vacations in schools and colleges as Islamabad continues to sizzle due to extremely hot weather. The FDE has not yet responded to their request.