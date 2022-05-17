Senate Panel Asks NAB and FIA to Recover Rs. 40 Billion Losses from GENCO Officials

Senate panel on power orders NAB and FIA to recover the amount of losses from the officials of Guddu Thermal Power station, who were responsible for malfunctioning of gas turbine, which caused a loss of Rs 40 billion to the national exchequer.

This was ordered by the Senator Saifullah Abro the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Power, which met at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

It was revealed in the committee that the implementation of inquiry report, in the case of gas turbine fault, which resulted in Rs. 40 billion losses were not implemented.

The Committee showed serious concern regarding inaction of the BOD regarding action against those involved in the damage of the Guddu Thermal Power Station 747MW Gas Turbine (GT-14 plant). Referring to letters that were sent out, with directives of suspending those involved the damage of 747MW Plant, the Committee showed displeasure against non-implementation of instructions and directed the Power Division to take immediate action and submit a compliance report by the end of business today. The Committee termed the BOD complicit to the massive irregularity and said that the matter must be thoroughly investigated and legal action must be taken against all concerned.

The chairman of the committee expressed frustration over non-implementation of the report finding by the Ministry of Energy. The committee directed the Ministry of Energy to write a letter to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) for recovery. The chairman of the committee said that the minister of energy and secretary energy should have reached the committee immediately and given a briefing. The chairman said that the additional secretary has also joined the committee without any preparation.

Senator Hidayat enquired the additional secretary that the Prime Minister launched the Metro in three days. “How much time do you need to prepare for the implementation of the enquiry report”?

He said that the enquiry report says the Chief Executive Officer of the Thermal Power Generation Companies (GENCOs) was removed but the same CEO is sitting in the meeting of the standing committee. He said that despite the suspension orders, the CEO’s sitting in the committee is a slap in the face of the ministry. “The ministry is so incompetent that it cannot implement the report”, said committee chairman senator Saifullah Abro.

He directed the ministry to, immediately remove the board of directors and CEO and lock the offices of the company. The Additional Secretary Ministry of Energy (Power Division) assured the Committee of compliance.