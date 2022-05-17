Ufone Submits CSR Projects Report to Senate Panel

Ufone has submitted a report on its corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects to the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications.

According to the report, it had launched a national-level comprehensive COVID-19 relief and support effort amounting to Rs. 1.9 billion as a part of the PTCL Group.

During the torrential rain in Karachi in 2020, Ufone collaborated with Khana Ghar to distribute cooked food and water to the people who were affected by it. It had also organized national-level football tournaments for the youth in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan to help them showcase their skills.

According to the CSR report, Ufone had collaborated with the Pakistan Red Crescent in Balochistan to help rain and flood-affected communities. Furthermore, the telecommunication company had played a role in creating awareness about breast cancer, for which it had collaborated with Pink Ribbon to create national awareness.

ALSO READ Telcos to the Rescue: Telecom Operators Introduce Special Offers for Tourists Stranded in Murree

Ufone had installed helpline signboards on the Makran Highway in the districts of Lasbela and Gwadar, according to the report submitted to the Senate IT committee, and played a role in creating awareness against COVID-19 via SMS broadcast and CRBT. Ufone also initiated SMS broadcasts for ministries on the directives of the PTA.

The report detailed that Ufone had started a national-level digital marketing campaign called ‘Bano Achai ki Misaal’ for the collection of donations for leading charities through UPaisa in Ramzan.

Moreover, Ufone had worked for women’s empowerment through the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) financial inclusion program.