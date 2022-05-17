Virat Kohli Set to be Invited for Kashmir Premier League

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif, has shown interest in inviting foreign players to Kashmir Premier League (KPL) saying they should also send an invitation to the Indian batting great, Virat Kohli.

In an interview with Dawn News, the former captain said, “We should send an invitation [to Virat Kohli] but the decision to play lies with the player.”

Earlier this month, Rashid Latif took charge as the new Director of Cricket Operations of the Kashmir Premier League.

While answering a question regarding relations with different cricket boards, Latif added, “I also advised [Najam] Sethi to send invitations to all cricket boards including BCCI for PSL.”

It is to mention here that former South African batter, Herschelle Gibbs, was the only foreign player who participated in KPL. He also criticized the BCCI for trying to prevent him from participating in the event.

Talking about the importance of foreign players in the league, he said, “If we get good resources, we will try to put it to good use and organize a good tournament. We want people in Pakistan and outside Pakistan to enjoy the league.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the second edition of KPL will start on August 1 while the final match will be played on August 14.