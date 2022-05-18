Shadab Khan Pens Heartfelt Note for Former Coach Mickey Arthur

Shadab Khan took a trip down memory lane to wish former Pakistan coach, Mickey Arthur, on his birthday. White ball vice-captain shared the pictures from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as he wrote a heartwarming note for the former coach.

Shadab Khan shared the pictures of the winning moment of the Champions Trophy and declared Mickey Arthur as the artist behind the ‘art of momentous win’. Wishing the former coach on his birthday, the Pakistan vice-captain showed immense appreciation and indebtedness towards Mickey Arthur for grooming him into the world-class cricketer he is today.

Taking to his Twitter account, Shadab Khan wrote, “A very happy birthday to Mickey Arthur. Thank you for empowering us, youngsters. Under you and Sarfaraz Ahmad bhai we learnt how to maximize our skills.”

Further expressing gratitude, Shadab Khan added, “Forever indebted to you.”

Pic 1: The art

Pic 2: The artist A very happy birthday to @Mickeyarthurcr1. Thank you for empowering us youngsters. Under you and @SarfarazA_54 bhai we learnt how to maximise our skills. Forever indebted to you. pic.twitter.com/oos0irrk7e — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 17, 2022

Mickey Arthur was the coach of Pakistan when the young squad led by Sarfaraz Ahmad made history by defeating India in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Oval. 18-year-old Shadab Khan was the youngest player to represent Pakistan in the event.

Mickey Arthur responded to the earnest words of Shadab Khan with a sweet message for him. The former coach lovingly called him by a nickname and also inquired about his health. Mickey Arthur wrote, “Thank you for the lovely message Dabby. Hope you are well?”

Thank you for the lovely message Dabby….hope you are well? https://t.co/OP8KpPC2qj — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) May 17, 2022

Shadab Khan is currently on a rehabilitation journey after missing the historic home series against Australia due to injury.