Wahab Riaz Narrates Incident of Ahmed Shehzad’s Infamous Injury [Video]

Pakistan left-arm pacer, Wahab Riaz narrated an interesting story regarding an incident that happened in 2017 when Ahmed Shehzad suffered a neck injury during a T20I match against West Indies.

In a TV comedy show, when the host asked Wahab about the incident, he said, “The match was going on against West Indies. Ahmed Shehzad went to run out Marlon Samuels and he got hit.”

Wahab and Shehzad have played a lot of cricket together for the national team and are good friends. Both the cricketers were also involved in a physical fight during the Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi match in Pakistan Super League.

Further narrating the story, Wahab said, “Ahmed Shehzad had a neck injury and he lied down on the ground. Then he got up, looked at the batter, and when he saw Samuels was fine, he lied down again. After that, the match was stopped for a while. An ambulance came. Then Ahmed Shehzad was taken out of the playing field by an ambulance.”

With a grin on his face, Wahab Riaz further told, “After ten or fifteen minutes, Ahmed Shehzad came back and started talking to Samuels. The West Indian cricketer also said that he saw the first man who went out in an ambulance and came back to the field in fifteen minutes.”

Meanwhile, the star bowler also revealed that the manager was also surprised and said, “He [Ahmed] is a strange cricketer. I do not understand anything about him.”

Revealing the story behind his immediate return to the game, Wahab said, “He was lying there on the bed and said leave me, let me go, Pakistan needs me.”