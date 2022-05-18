Which Team Has the Best T20I Kit? [Pictures]

Cricket has become much more than just a sport. With more than ever eyeballs on cricket, the sport has turned into much more than just on-field performances of the team.

One of the important aspects of the current cricketing climate is the kit design, with fans eagerly waiting for their national team players to don the colors of their nation.

Let’s have a look at the current T20I kits of the top cricketing nations in the world:

Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s latest T20 kit was introduced in their T20I series against Bangladesh in March 2022.

Australia

Australia last wore this kit in their home T20I series against Sri Lanka in February 2022. They opted to play in their ODI jersey in the one-off T20I against Pakistan last month.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh switched to base color of red instead of their traditional dark green. They wore this kit in their previous series against Afghanistan in March.

England

England have always been at the forefront of introducing unique kit designs. Their latest T20I kit incorporates their ‘three lions’ with the base color of red.

India

India’s ‘billion cheers’ kit was introduced during the 2021 T20 World Cup. They have continued to use the same kit since then.

New Zealand

Kiwis last wore this kit during the T20I series against India in November 2021.

Pakistan

The Men in Green continued with their 2021 T20 World Cup kit with a few minor changes. There has been a change in the sponsor’s logo, apart from that the kit is the same.

South Africa

The Proteas have not played a T20I since the conclusion of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka last donned this kit during their T20I series against Australia down under.

West Indies

West Indies have also continued with their 2021 T20 World Cup kit. The jersey has a base color of yellow instead of their traditional maroon. They last wore the kit during their T20I series against India.

Which T20I kit is your favorite? Write down in the comments!