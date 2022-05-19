Honda Offers a Sneak Peak At Its First Electric SUV [Images]

Honda has shared an anime-styled illustration of its electric vehicle (EV) — Prologue. The all-electric SUV will make its debut in late 2023 or early 2024 and is a joint venture between General Motors (GM) and Honda. The partnership will allow Honda to procure batteries and powertrain for its EV from GM.

From the illustrations, it seems that Prologue will not have an over-styled look. Its subtle design incorporates a long wheelbase, short overhangs, and large wheels. The front features a long bonnet, sleek headlights, and a large front bumper. On the side, it has black cladding around the bottom and a strong shoulder line.

Honda’s previous concept for Prologue was much more aggressively styled, whereas the recent illustration shows a mature and civilized design.

Honda will source a dedicated EV platform and Ultium batteries from GM for its upcoming EV. Experts say that it will share its platform and powertrains with the Cadillac Lyric, and other GM EVs. The company will share its features and performance statistics upon its launch.

Honda plans to expedite EV production after the launch of Prologue. The company says it will begin working on the rest of the EV models by 2026. Its goal is to sell a minimum of 500,000 EVs by 2030.