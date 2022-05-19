Pakistan Set to Launch First International Circle Style Kabaddi League

Strawberry Sports Management is pleased to announce the launch of Pakistan’s first-ever international circle style Kabaddi league by the name of “Traditional Kabaddi League” together with its partners Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Divisional Kabaddi Association, Faisalabad (DKAF). The inaugural season of the League will be held in 2022 in Faisalabad.

Speaking at the occasion, the Founder of Strawberry Sports Management, Haider Ali Daud Khan, said, “It is a momentous occasion to launch Pakistan’s first international circle style Kabaddi league which rules the hearts of Pakistanis and Kabaddi lovers the world over. The scale of the Traditional Kabaddi League will be phenomenal as it will be watched live across the globe on both digital and TV. National and international brands will participate in the League”.

FCCI President, Atif Munir, shared his sentiments, saying, “We are honored and excited to be partners of the landmark Traditional Kabaddi League. Faisalabad is the epicenter of Kabaddi, and we would like to congratulate Strawberry Sports Management and DKAF to present this befitting tribute to Faisalabad through this international League. I assure complete support of FCCI for the League.”

“Players from Pakistan and abroad are fast joining this international league. This league is a great initiative for the uplift of circle style Kabaddi. DKAF fully supports and endorses Traditional Kabaddi League” remarked Syed Tayyab Gillani, Secretary-General DKAF.