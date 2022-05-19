Pakistan to Finally Get Rid of Severe Heatwave

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a forecast for rains and thunderstorms in the upper parts of the country for next week, which will let the heatwave subside.

It stated in a press release that a westerly wave will enter the upper parts of the country at night on Thursday, 19 May, and persist until Tuesday, 24 May.

Subsequently, rains with dust and thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, and Haripur.

Rain and thunderstorms are also expected in Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Bannu, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh.

Similarly, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan (Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Diamir, Hunza, and Skardu) are expected to receive heavy rains, particularly in the afternoons, evenings, and nights.

The Met Office added that the temperatures are likely to subside during the forecast period in most parts of the country. However, the water stress on reservoirs, crops, vegetables, and orchards is likely to continue.