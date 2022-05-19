FBR to Hold Back Notifications for Increase in Regulatory Duties

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will not issue notifications to raise regulatory duties or impose new regulatory duties on luxury or non-essential items till the Pakistani economic team is back from Doha after the completion of the ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Reliable sources confirmed that the FBR has completed the working on the taxation at the import stage and revenue impact of the imposition of the regulatory duties or hike in regulatory duties on many items. However, the notification would not be issued immediately, the officials confirmed.