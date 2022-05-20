Jacobabad Edges Closer to 50°C as World’s Top 3 Hottest Places are All in Pakistan

By Haroon Hayder | Published May 20, 2022 | 11:40 am

Due to a lack of substantial rainfall across the country, the extreme weather conditions have worsened and the prevailing heatwave has strengthened its grip.

At the time of writing, four Pakistani cities have recorded extreme temperatures, with three of them ranking as the top three hottest places on the earth today.

According to details, Jacobabad has recorded 49°C and is the hottest place on earth today. Sibi has recorded 48°C and is the second hottest place in the world.

Rohri touched 47.2°C and is the third hottest place on earth today. Besides these top three cities, Nawabshah has recorded 47°C and is the fifth hottest place on earth.

Along with these four Pakistani cities, Barmer (India) has recorded 47.1°C and is the fourth hottest place on earth. Four Pakistani cities and one from India make up the top five hottest places on earth.

Let’s have a look at the top fifteen hottest places in the world.

Sr. No. Place Country Temperature Rank
1. Jacobabad Pakistan 49°C 1st
2. Sibi Pakistan 48°C 2nd
3. Rohri Pakistan 47.2°C 3rd
4. Barmer India 47.1°C 4th
5. Nawahabsh Pakistan 47°C 5th
6. Fahud Oman 46.8°C 6th
7. Bandar-e-Dayyer Iran 46.6°C 7th
8. Churu India 46.6°C 7th
9. Bikaner India 46.5°C 9th
10. Matam Senegal 46.5°C 9th
11. Pilani India 46.5°C 9th
12. Sunaynah Oman 46.5°C 9th
13. Jhansi India 46.3°C 13th
14. Qarn Alam Oman 46.3°C 13th
15. Ganganagar India 46.2°C 15th

 

