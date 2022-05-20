Jacobabad Edges Closer to 50°C as World’s Top 3 Hottest Places are All in Pakistan

Due to a lack of substantial rainfall across the country, the extreme weather conditions have worsened and the prevailing heatwave has strengthened its grip.

At the time of writing, four Pakistani cities have recorded extreme temperatures, with three of them ranking as the top three hottest places on the earth today.

According to details, Jacobabad has recorded 49°C and is the hottest place on earth today. Sibi has recorded 48°C and is the second hottest place in the world.

Rohri touched 47.2°C and is the third hottest place on earth today. Besides these top three cities, Nawabshah has recorded 47°C and is the fifth hottest place on earth.

Along with these four Pakistani cities, Barmer (India) has recorded 47.1°C and is the fourth hottest place on earth. Four Pakistani cities and one from India make up the top five hottest places on earth.

Let’s have a look at the top fifteen hottest places in the world.