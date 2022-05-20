PTCL Appoints Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna as New Chairman

The Board of Directors of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has appointed Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna as its new Chairman.

He will replace Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput according to a notification issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). Chandna was made the additional secretary of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) last month.

As per the arrangement of the PTCL board, the federal secretary of the MoITT holds the office of the Chairman of PTCL as a representative of the government whereas the CEO of PTCL is appointed from Etisalat.

The board comprises of eight non-executive directors from the public and private sectors besides its chairman.

Chandna is an officer of the Pakistan Administrator Service with a blend of experience in government service and the development sector. He has served the Government of Pakistan for over 33 years and has also worked for United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Pakistan for over a year.

He has a Master’s degree in Public Policy from the University of Chicago and another Master’s in Business Administration from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi.