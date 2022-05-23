AC Milan Wins First Serie A Title in Over a Decade

AC Milan lifted their first Serie A title in 11 years as they registered a comfortable 3-0 win against Sassuolo on the final game week of the league. Milan started the match as the league leaders and needed just a draw to clinch the title ahead of their rivals, Inter Milan.

The Rossoneri showcased their class as they raced to a 3-0 lead away from home against Sassuolo. Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud scored twice while Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie added a third to send the AC Milan fans into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan also registered a convincing victory against Sampdoria, winning the encounter 3-0. Despite their best efforts, Inter fell 2 points short of the league title.

Napoli and Juventus finished third and fourth, respectively, as they booked their place in the UEFA Champions League next season. Lazio and Roma will play in the UEFA Europa League next season while Fiorentina will play in the UEFA Conference League. Cagliari, Genoa, and Venezia were the three teams that were relegated to Serie B.

Here is the final league table: