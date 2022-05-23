AC Milan Wins First Serie A Title in Over a Decade

By Saad Nasir | Published May 23, 2022 | 12:42 pm

AC Milan lifted their first Serie A title in 11 years as they registered a comfortable 3-0 win against Sassuolo on the final game week of the league. Milan started the match as the league leaders and needed just a draw to clinch the title ahead of their rivals, Inter Milan.

ALSO READ

The Rossoneri showcased their class as they raced to a 3-0 lead away from home against Sassuolo. Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud scored twice while Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie added a third to send the AC Milan fans into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan also registered a convincing victory against Sampdoria, winning the encounter 3-0. Despite their best efforts, Inter fell 2 points short of the league title.

Napoli and Juventus finished third and fourth, respectively, as they booked their place in the UEFA Champions League next season. Lazio and Roma will play in the UEFA Europa League next season while Fiorentina will play in the UEFA Conference League. Cagliari, Genoa, and Venezia were the three teams that were relegated to Serie B.

ALSO READ

Here is the final league table:

Team Matches Played Won Drawn Lost Points Goal Difference
AC Milan 38 26 8 4 86 +38
Inter 38 25 9 4 84 +52
Napoli 38 24 7 7 79 +43
Juventus 38 20 10 8 70 +20
Lazio 38 18 10 10 64 +19
Roma 38 18 9 11 63 +16
Fiorentina 38 19 5 14 62 +8
Atalanta 38 16 11 11 59 +17
Verona 38 14 11 13 53 +6
Torino 38 13 11 14 50 +5
Sassuolo 38 13 11 14 50 -2
Udinese 38 11 14 13 47 +3
Bologna 38 12 10 16 46 -11
Empoli 38 10 11 17 41 -20
Sampdoria 38 10 6 22 36 -17
Spezia 38 10 6 22 36 -30
Salernitana 38 7 10 21 31 -45
Cagliari 38 6 12 20 30 -34
Genoa 38 4 16 18 28 -33
Venezia 38 6 9 23 27 -35

Also Read

close
>