Manchester City Lifts 6th English Premier League Title

By Saad Nasir | Published May 23, 2022 | 11:15 am

Manchester City lifted their 6th English Premier League title after pulling off an astonishing comeback against Aston Villa in the final game of the season.

Manchester City was on the cusp of losing the title to Liverpool as they were trailing 2-0 courtesy of brilliant goals by Matty Cash and Phillip Coutinho before pulling off a fightback with only 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

The German midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan, was the star of the show as he staged an unlikely comeback, scoring two goals while Spanish defensive midfielder, Rodri, scored one goal as City overcame the deficit with almost 9 minutes of regular time to go. City’s three goals were scored within a space of 5 minutes as Aston Villa collapsed to shatter the dreams of the Liverpool fans.

Heading into the final day, Liverpool required to win their encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers while City had to drop points against Villa. Liverpool ultimately fell 1 point short of the title despite defeating the Wolves by 3-1.

Elsewhere, Burnley was relegated from the Premier League as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at home from Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Leeds United survived the drop as they beat Brentford away from home.

Moreover, Tottenham Hotspur battered Norwich City 5-0 as they booked their place in the UEFA Champions League next season. Arsenal finished two points off the coveted spot despite defeating Everton 5-1 at home.

Arsenal and Manchester United will play in the UEFA Europa League next season, West Ham United will play in the UEFA Conference League, and Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham will play in the UEFA Champions League.

Here is the final league table:

Team Matches Played Won Drawn Lost Points Goal Difference
Manchester City 38 29 6 3 93 +73
Liverpool 38 28 8 2 92 +68
Chelsea 38 21 11 6 74 +43
Tottenham Hotspur 38 22 5 11 71 +29
Arsenal 38 22 3 13 69 +13
Manchester United 38 16 10 12 58 0
West Ham United 38 16 8 14 56 +9
Leicester City 38 14 10 14 52 +3
Brighton 38 12 15 11 51 -2
Wolves 38 15 6 17 51 -5
Newcastle 38 13 10 15 49 -18
Crystal Palace 38 11 15 12 48 +4
Brentford 38 13 7 18 46 -8
Aston Villa 38 13 6 19 45 -2
Southampton 38 9 13 16 40 -24
Everton 38 11 6 21 39 -23
Leeds United 38 9 11 18 38 -37
Burnley 38 7 14 17 35 -19
Watford 38 6 5 27 23 -43
Norwich City 38 5 7 26 22 -61

