Salman Butt to Coach Singapore Cricket Team

Former Pakistan captain, Salman Butt has been appointed the head coach of the Singapore cricket team for the 2022 season. He will join the former Pakistan women’s team trainer Jamal Hussain, who is a fielding coach for the side.

Singapore will have three big campaigns in the next five months under Salman Butt as they will be playing for the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers, Asia Cup qualifiers, and ICC Men’s Challenge League A for a chance of reaching the ICC’s ODI World Cup qualification stage.

This is Butt’s first major coaching job after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket back in 2022. However, he had started commentating in the domestic tournaments after the board told him that he was not under consideration for selection.

Talking to the media after the formal announcement, SCA’s chief executive officer, Saad Janjua, said that the newly appointed coach will be residing in Singapore and will travel with the team as head coach under a consultant contract.

Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif, and Mohammad Amir were found guilty of spot-fixing in the Lord’s Test in 2010 and were banned from international cricket.

In 2016, he made his way back to domestic cricket and then played for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League 2019 but failed to impress the selectors.

Butt had been a regular opening batter for Pakistan and represented the country in 33 Tests and 78 ODIs. The left-hander has scored 1,889 runs in Tests and 2,725 in ODI cricket.