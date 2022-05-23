Talented Cricketers in KP Might Opt to Play for Afgahnistan: Aqib Javed

Aqib Javed has said that the talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa might go to Afghanistan due to a lack of attention towards the region. He also claimed that Lahore Qalandars provided an opportunity to 5 lac young cricketers through trials all across the country.

Talking about the talent hunt program, Aqib Javed emphasized creating opportunities for young cricketers. He said that skills are basically developed in the early years and kids should also be given a chance to play the long format of cricket.

Aqib Javed further claimed that the cricketing talent is not limited to Lahore and Karachi anymore. The exciting talent is now emerging from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

He made an alarming claim as he said that the talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may go across the border if not given proper attention. He said that the lack of opportunities in the region can cause the players to move to Afghanistan for a better career.

Aqib Javed expressed worry over the lack of grounds and equipment for the emerging players. Aqib Javed told that Lahore Qalandars is taking ground-breaking steps to enhance the quality of cricket in the country by promoting young talent.