Oppo Launches an Affordable Tablet for Only $195

Alongside the flashy new Reno 8 series, Oppo has also launched an affordable version of its tablet called the Oppo Pad Air. It has almost the same design as the higher-end model, but with toned-down specifications.

The Chinese brand has also unveiled a new pair of earbuds for only $45.

Oppo Pad Air

Oppo Pad Air has a smaller 10.36-inch IPS LCD screen without the fancy high refresh rate and a smaller 1200 x 2000 pixels resolution. It still has support for up to 1 billion colors thanks to a 10-bit panel. The tablet has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support and the whole package weighs only 440 grams.

The flagship-grade Snapdragon 870 from the Oppo Pad has been swapped out for the more modest Snapdragon 680 with a cheaper 4GB/64GB memory variant. Software remains no different with Android 12 and ColorOS 12 on top.

There is only a single 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP selfie camera tucked in the top bezel. Battery capacity has been reduced to 7,100 mAh (down from 8,360 mAh) and fast charging has been toned down from 33W to 18W.

Oppo Pad Air will be available for $195.

Oppo Enco R

Enco R is one of the most affordable pairs of earbuds on Oppo’s wearable ecosystem. These budget TWS buds come with 13.4mm audio drivers and AAC and SBC codec support. There’s no Active Noise Cancellation but it does support AI noise reduction. Each bud weighs only 3.5 grams and is IPX4 rated for basic water resistance.

It can connect to your phone using Bluetooth 5.2 and promises 4 hours of battery life with additional 20 hours using the case.

Oppo Enco R buds will cost only $45 at launch.