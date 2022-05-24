Shan Masood Named Derbyshire’s Captain for T20 Blast

Pakistan’s opening batter, Shan Masood, has been named as the captain of Derbyshire for the upcoming season of the T20 Blast. Masood has been appointed the captain on the back of a successful start to the 2022/23 County Championship season.

Masood is currently the leading run-scorer in division two of the championship. He has scored 844 runs at an average of 93.77 in the 9 innings he has played in the competition so far. He has scored three half-centuries, two double-centuries, and one century in the six matches.

The 32-year-old has been appointed as the captain due to his experience as a captain in franchise T20 cricket. Masood captained the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Multan Sultans, in the fifth edition of the tournament. He also leads Southern Punjab in Pakistan’s domestic T20 setup and is also the captain of Bagh Stallions in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The opening batter will captain Derbyshire in their Second XI T20 fixture against Nottinghamshire today, before making his official debut as captain on Friday against Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast.