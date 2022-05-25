Govt Shuts Down Mobile Phone Service in 11 Districts

The government has issued a directive for the suspension of mobile phone service in 11 districts of the country, effective immediately.

These districts include Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, and Mianwali. Sialkot, Jhelum Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bhakkar.

ALSO READ Punjab University Postpones All Exams for the Day

Accordingly, mobile phone services will remain suspended until tonight.

Earlier, PTA had said that they received no direct order from the government to suspend mobile services in different parts of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government is taking different measures to stop the Imran Khan-led PTI’s long march to the federal capital.