Punjab University Postpones All Exams for the Day

The Punjab University has announced to postpone the examinations for all of its departments, institutes, and centers on account of the uncertain political situation in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the university’s VC, Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, said that all examinations scheduled to be held on 25 May, Wednesday, have been postponed. A revised exam schedule will be announced later.

Punjab University Department of Examinations has postponed all examinations to be held on May 25, 2022. New date will be announced later. — Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (@DrNiazAhmadSI) May 24, 2022

Due to the prevailing political scenario, a number of universities in Punjab and Islamabad have shut down campuses, postponed exams, and shifted to the online mode of education.

Bahria University, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Air University, Lahore College for Women University, and Allama Iqbal Open University have announced numerous measures in view of the safety of students and staff members.

In a separate development, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) postponed the matric annual exams.

BISERWP has postponed the exam scheduled to be held on 25 May while FBISE has postponed the exams scheduled to be held on 25 and 26 May. Both boards will announce the revised exam schedules in due course.