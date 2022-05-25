IBCC Revises Grades Conversion Formula for IB Students

The Equivalence Committee of the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has revised the conversion formula for International Baccalaureate (IB) students, which will be implemented in the May 2022 test session.

An official of the IBBC told the media that under the modified conversion formula for grades of the Middle Years Program (MYP) and Diploma Program (DP), students obtaining seven grades (highest grade in IB) would be equivalent to the mean value of the highest subject marks achieved in the Pakistani examination board (90+ marks).

The IBCC has also increased the equivalency marks by an average of five marks for IB students securing grades 7, 6, 5, 4, and 3.

“The IBCC considers the MYP, DP, and Career-related Program (CP) equivalent to Pakistan’s SSC and HSSC (relevant group), respectively. The improved conversion formula will benefit students currently enrolled in the following IB programs – MYP, DP, and CP,” he said.

He added that IB students will be able to compete with the students qualifying from other foreign qualifications, also helping them secure admission to medical and engineering colleges in Pakistan.

Regional Manager IB for Pakistan, Iran, and the Nordic Region, Uzma Shujjat, commended the improvement in the conversion formula for IB students marked a significant milestone for the IB in Pakistan.

“The IB is globally recognized for its innovative approach to education. IB programs empower school-aged students to take ownership of their own learning and help them develop future-ready skills to make a difference and thrive in a world that changes fast. Following this welcome revision by IBCC Equivalence Committee, we expect more learners to join our programs and get admission to national universities,” she said.

Uzma Shujjat added that the IB generated resilient, well-rounded young people with the knowledge, skills, and sense of purpose needed to succeed throughout their lives and contribute to making the world a better place.