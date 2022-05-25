ICC Announces Qualification Pathway for Expanded ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

The International Cricket Council today announced the format and series of the third edition of the ICC Women’s Championship (IWC), which kicks off with Pakistan’s home series against Sri Lanka on 1 June.

The IWC has been expanded to 10 teams from eight as part of ICC’s commitment to accelerate the growth of the women’s game and will see Bangladesh and Ireland make their debuts in the competition, which provides a direct qualification pathway to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The 10 teams will play eight three-match series each during the 2022-25 cycle comprising four home series and four away series which have been mutually agreed upon by the participating teams, providing a regular calendar of top-quality competitive cricket for fans around the world to enjoy in between ICC events.

The hosts plus the five top-placed teams will get direct entry to the Cricket World Cup. The remaining two teams will be identified through a global qualifier comprising six teams – the remaining four teams from the IWC plus two others who will be selected according to the ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings.

ODI Status for Teams

Five Associate women’s teams, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand, and the USA have also been given ODI status with immediate effect as part of the revamped Cricket World Cup qualification pathway which is now distinct from the T20 World Cup qualification pathway. The ODI performances of these teams will determine their ODI rankings and count towards qualification for the 2025 Cricket World Cup.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said these decisions had been made by the ICC Board in line with the ICC global growth strategy.

Geoff Allardice said, “Increasing the number of teams in the ICC Women’s Championship and awarding ODI status to five additional teams will help us to accelerate the growth of the women’s game. More teams playing more regularly creates a more competitive environment as we saw at the recent ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.”