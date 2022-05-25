Mohammad Yousuf Works With Khushdil Shah to Improve His Technique [Video]

Power hitter Khushdil Shah is working to upgrade his batting skills with the legendary Mohammad Yousuf. In the conditioning camp held at National High-Performance Centre, batting coach Mohammad Yousuf held training sessions with Khushdil Shah.

ALSO READ Pakistan Women’s Team Goes 1 Up Against Sri Lanka With Easy Win

Pakistani cricketers are currently preparing for the upcoming West Indies series. Khushdil Shah, who is a renowned power hitter, is now working to improve his batting technique, under Mohammad Yousuf’s supervision.

During a practice session at National High-Performance Centre, Mohammad Yousuf can be seen closely working with the young batter to improve his technique. The batting legend can be heard saying that finding gaps is as important as hitting boundaries. Mohamad Yousuf also guided the young batter to improve his footwork.

Khushdil Shah seemed determined to benefit from the immense knowledge of Mohammad Yousuf as he followed his tips in the practice session.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/iYPH_4E3ai0

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/iYPH_4E3ai0?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/iYPH_4E3ai0?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/iYPH_4E3ai0





ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar Predicts Pakistani Players Who Would Have Been Part of IPL 2022

Khushdil Shah rose to fame for the power-hitting skills that he displayed for Multan Sultan in the seventh edition of PSL. The young batter has been added to the ODI squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies.