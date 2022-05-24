Shoaib Akhtar Predicts Pakistani Players Who Would Have Been Part of IPL 2022

Legendary Pakistan speedster, Shoaib Akhtar, believes that Pakistan players would have been in huge demand had they been allowed to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Akhtar stated that the IPL teams would have been battling to sign Pakistani stars if the relations between the two neighboring countries were better.

Akhtar, while talking on Sportskeeda, predicted that top Pakistan players such as Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, and Azhar Ali would have been part of IPL 2022 if they had been a part of the auction.

The 46-year-old stated that Babar Azam would be in high demand in the auction and predicted that former champions, Mumbai Indians, would have signed him. He further predicted that Shaheen Afridi would have been in high demand as well and Delhi Capitals would have bought him in the auction.

The Rawalpindi Express predicted Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter to open the innings alongside former Indian captain, Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“Rizwan would have gone to RCB because Virat Kohli needs a team man. He is a great person to have in the dressing room. As an opener he would have made a greater impact for Bangalore,” Akhtar remarked.

Akhtar further predicted that veteran all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, would have been picked up by Lucknow Super Giants while explosive middle-order batter, Asif Ali, would have made an astonishing combination alongside Andre Russell for Kolkata Knight Riders. He even predicted Pakistan’s Test middle-order batter, Azhar Ali, to secure an IPL contract as he would have been snapped up in the auction by Rajasthan Royals.