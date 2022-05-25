PCB Opens Up on Rumors of Pakistan-West Indies Series’ Cancelation

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director Media, Sami-ul-Hasan Burney, has denied the rumors of postponement of the series between Pakistan and West indies and said that no such proposal is under consideration.

While speaking to Cricket Pakistan regarding the development, Sami said, “Matches will be held at the venue, where the green signal will be received. Time is short for decisions.”

Earlier, it was reported that the three-match ODI series against West Indies might be postponed once again due to the political tension caused by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march toward Islamabad.

Sami further stated that it is impossible to hold an event without the local administration’s support while it is still not clear where the series will be held, Rawalpindi or Multan.

“Holding any event in Pakistan would not be possible without the support of the local administration. It is important to know where the visitors have to reach before booking while the broadcasters and their equipment must also arrive on time. It is also important to know whether they will be delivered to Rawalpindi or Multan.”

While answering a question regarding the preparation for the series, Sami said, “We also have to manage the logistics needs, including the hotel. We hope that the government will guide us by the end of this week, and the series will go according to its schedule.”

The three-match ODI series, which is part of the ICC World Cup Super League, is scheduled to begin on June 8 in Rawalpindi while Multan has been announced as the backup venue.

The visitors are scheduled to arrive on June 5 while the cricket board has directed the players to assemble for the series in Rawalpindi on June 1.