Shadab Predicts Young Women’s Cricketer to Become Pakistan’s Future Superstar

Shadab Khan has lauded the bowling performance of the Pakistan women’s team debutant spinner, Tuba Hassan, in the first T20 international against Sri Lanka at Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi.

The 21-year-old leg-break bowler stepped into international cricket in style and finished with figures of 3/8 in four overs and entered her name into the history books as she registered the best bowling figures on debut by a Pakistani woman in T20Is.

While appreciating her record-breaking performance in the match, Shahab Khan took to Twitter and said “A star in the making. Great bowling Tuba Hassan, this is a high-quality leg-spin.”

A star in the making. Great bowling Tuba Hassan, this is high quality leg spin. #BackOurGirls #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/ahn74sLO41 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 24, 2022

Tuba jolted the Sri Lankan batting order and picked up 3 wickets for only 8 runs to break the record of Sadia Yousuf for the best bowling figures on debut. Sadia had picked up 2 wickets for 9 runs against New Zealand in 2010.

The right-arm spinner took the wickets of Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, and Kavisha Dilhari while the left-arm spinner, Anam Amin, also picked up three wickets and restricted Sri Lanka to 106/8 in their first innings.

The Women in Green comfortably chase down the target in the 18th over at the loss of four wickets. Nida Dar smashed a quick 36 off 27 while Bismah Maroof scored 28 off 32. Tuba Hassan was awarded player of the match for her magnificent performance.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the second T20I of the series today while the final match will take place on May 28. Both the teams will also be playing a three-match ODI series.