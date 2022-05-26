FDE Orders to Provide Free Education in Schools

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has issued directions to ensure the provision of free education to students of pre-1 to matric in government schools in Islamabad under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2012 and Rules 2021.

According to the official notification, the FDE ordered all Area Education Officers (AEOs) and Head of Institutions to ensure that no student should be put under financial burden that could hinder their academic progress.

Clause 3 of the Right of Free and Compulsory Education Act 2012 states that irrespective of sex, race, and nationality, every child has the fundamental right to free and compulsory education in a neighborhood school, the notification reiterated.

The notification added that AEOs and Head of Institutions must also ensure that no student is forced to pay registration and admission fees at the time of applying and admission respectively.

In a separate development, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced a revised schedule for the postponed matric exams in Islamabad.

The postponed exams for matric that were initially scheduled to be held on 25 and 26 May will now be retaken on 8 and 9 June respectively. Resultantly, the practical exams have been delayed as well. They will now start from 10 June instead of 6 June.