Karachi Board Debunks Reports of Matric Exams Getting Postponed

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has categorically rejected media reports which claimed that BSEK has decided to postpone the ongoing matriculation exams due to the uncertain political situation in the provincial capital.

Speaking in this regard, Chairperson BSEK Syed Sharaf Ali said that all matric exams will be held as per the schedule, and media reports claiming the postponement of exams are fake.

The fake media reports originated after the leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf staged a protest at Numaish Chowrangi on Wednesday.

The protest soon turned into a sit-in. The situation turned violent after protestors set a police van on fire. This led to clashes between protestors and policemen. Police have also registered an FIR against senior leaders of PTI and hundreds of party workers.

Besides, the Home Department of Sindh has taken dozens of PTI leaders from all over the province into protective custody to ensure law and order in the province.

The decision to take PTI leaders into custody has been taken under the Sindh Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1977.