Govt Estimates 2023 Elections to Cost Rs. 47.41 Billion

The federal government has released the details of the estimated expenditure for the upcoming 2023 elections, the details of which were revealed in the National Assembly.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has estimated a total cost of Rs. 47.41 billion for the forthcoming elections. The anticipated cost for security, including the Pakistan Army, is Rs. 15 billion, and the estimated cost for conducting electronic voting is Rs. 5.60 billion.

According to official documents, the cost for the publication of ballot papers is estimated to be Rs 4.83 billion, and staff training for the elections will require approximately Rs. 1.79 billion.

The document also showed that the estimated expenditure for the conducting of elections in each of the provinces is Rs. 18.36 billion. The projected cost for elections in Punjab and Sindh is Rs. 9.65 billion and Rs. 3.65 billion, respectively, and the estimated expenditure for elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan is Rs. 3.95 billion and Rs. 1.11 billion, respectively.