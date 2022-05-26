PTA Receives Rs. 19.39 Billion Against Third Instalment of License Renewal Fee

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received Rs. 19.39 billion ( the equivalent of $98.49 million) against third instalment of license renewal fee from two Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), Telenor Pakistan and Pakistan Mobile Communication Ltd. (Jazz).

The amount has been deposited in the Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF). With this deposit, the total deposits by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in the Federal Consolidated Fund during the current financial year have reached Rs. 102.5 billion (the equivalent of $577 million).