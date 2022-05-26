Babar Azam Wants More International Cricket for Pakistan Women’s Team

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has supported women’s cricket in the country and said that the national team has a lot of talent but they should play more cricket.

Speaking in an interview, Babar said, “Women’s cricket has a lot of potential. They just need ample opportunities to get better by the time.”

Recently, the Pakistan women’s team defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the first T20I and they will face each other in the second match today. They will also play three-match ODI series after the T20I series.

While commenting on women’s cricket on an international level, Babar said, “Be it Pakistan or any other team, women cricketers should play more bilateral series to become more competent at the international level.”

Recently, the United Arab Emirates conducted the FairBreak Invitational, a women’s Twenty20 cricket competition where players from 35 countries participated. The tournament took place from 4 to 15 May 2022 in Dubai.

Speaking on the importance of franchise cricket for women, he said that franchise cricket will help women cricketers in the long run.

“It is good to see women cricketers taking part in league cricket. I hope this continues long for them,” the skipper added.