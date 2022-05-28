Sindh Finally Notifies Summer Vacations for Schools and Colleges

The Sindh government has finally notified summer vacations for all public and private schools and colleges across the province.

According to the official notification issued by the School Education and Literacy Department (SELD), the summer vacations will start on 1 June, Wednesday, and will end on 31 July, Sunday.

The academic process in all public and private schools and colleges in the province will resume on 1 August, Monday.

On Friday, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) announced the summer vacation schedule for all public and private schools and colleges operating in the jurisdiction of Islamabad.

In an official notification, the FDE stated that summer vacations will start on 6 June, Monday, and end on 31 July, Sunday. The academic process will resume on 1 August, Monday.

Earlier this week, the Punjab government had also notified summer vacations for all public and private schools and colleges across the province.

The summer vacation will start on 1 June, Wednesday, and will end on 31 July, Sunday. The academic process will restart on 1 August, Monday.