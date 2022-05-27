Summer Vacations Announced for Schools and Colleges in Islamabad

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced the summer vacation schedule for all public and private schools and colleges operating in the jurisdiction of Islamabad.

According to the official notification issued by FDE’s Director Academics, summer vacations in all educational institutes in Islamabad will start on 6 June, Monday, and end on 31 July, Sunday.

The academic process in all public and private schools and colleges in the federal capital will resume on 1 August, Monday. Whereas, the academic session 2022-23 will conclude on 31 March 2023.